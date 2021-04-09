Members of Alpharetta’s arts community welcomed internationally acclaimed sculptor Olu Amoda, second from right, and his sculpture, “Miles,” to Brooke Street Park April 1. The work is the figure of a woman created entirely from automatic transmission discs. Present with the artist are, from left, Ben Hollingsworth, Arts Alpharetta; Gene Andrews Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission co-chair); and Mike Buchanan, Arts Alpharetta.