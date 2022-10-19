Alpharetta approves scaled-down ‘Continuum’ development

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta officials have approved a 51-acre, mixed-use development that is expected to be a “catalyst for change” in the Windward Parkway area.

Plans for the Continuum development at Windward Parkway and Westside Parkway call for bringing in more than a million square feet of new office space, retail, restaurants and mixed residential.

The Alpharetta City Council gave unanimous approval for the project at a meeting Oct. 18.

Originally proposed in 2021 with a much grander vision for offices, a hotel, retail and hundreds more residential units, development plans approved Monday were more conservative, after talks with city staff, officials and the public, Community Development Director Kathi Cook said.

Cook said if approved, updated development plans would call for rehabilitation and construction of 1.3 million square feet of office space, 73,800 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and construction of about 400 mixed residential units. The property is the former Hewlett-Packard corporate campus.

The project will be developed in eight phases, beginning in 2023 and 2024 with the office building rehabilitation and retail construction, and rental options delivered in 2026. The residential components of the development are tied to the commercial and retail portions, Cook said.

Attorney Julie Sellers, who represents the developers, said even with the scaled down plans, they expect Continuum to be a true “catalyst” for change in the Windward Parkway area, without competing with other local mixed-use developments.

“It definitely needs a shot in the arm over there to keep Alpharetta an economic powerhouse,” Councilman Doug DeRito Said.

Sellers said the development will offer the same amount of retail as Alpharetta City Center on twice the amount of land, with a “modest amount of residential.”

“We are complementing the existing uses in the city,” she said. “We are not competing with Avalon; We’re not trying to be a second Avalon … Similarly, we’re really focused on this being a modern-day office place.”

Mayor Jim Gilvin said he was initially skeptical of the proposal, but after seeing the revisions, believes it was an answer to the city’s aging office stock. Gilvin said the city needs to focus on what employers and employees need and want from a “modern day office” space.

“What you’ve brought before us today is that product,” he said.

Before voting to approve the proposal, councilmembers shared their appreciation of the applicants and the updated designs.

Councilman John Hipes said he liked how the project came together and was refined through talks with city staff.

“I know where this project started and there was a lot of stuff crammed in there, and you really heard what we had to say,” he said. “When that happens in Alpharetta, we have successful working relationships and projects.”