Alpharetta approves North Point Streetscape designs

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council laid the groundwork Oct. 17 to bring the aging North Point Mall area in-line with the city’s modern, technology, leisure and business focus.

Councilmembers approved plans for the North Point Streetscape Project, which will redesign the roadway from six to four lanes, promoting pedestrian-friendly amenities and ties to the Big Creek Greenway and Alpha Loop.

Alpharetta Director of Public Works Pete Sewczwicz told council members, city staff settled on the four-lane design after working with Community Development Director Kathi Cook and her team.

“Kathi’s team did a great job showing why the four-lane road would work and it’s public works responsibility to take it to the next level,” Sewczwicz said.

The next step in the process, he said, would be to have metro-Atlanta designers Atkins Engineering and Columbia Engineering complete final plans and designs, which will cost approximately $1.8 million.

Councilman Jason Binder asked Sewczwicz whether Alpharetta has enough funding to complete the project, considering the possible decrease in the city’s allocation of countywide sales tax dollars, which funds a large portion of the city’s budget.

Sewczwicz replied that the city currently has secured half of an estimated $30 million needed to complete the project; $5 million in funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission and $10 million from TSPLOST funding.

They are hard at work securing the other half, he said.

“If your question is ‘is there enough today for the whole entire corridor?’ The answer is no,” he said. “However, things are in the works … and the ARC is looking at funding additional dollars toward this project.”

Sewczwicz said they expect to seek bids for the project in fall 2025. But getting there will take longer than normal, he said, because they have to work through Georgia DOT’s development process.

The designs and proposal were approved 6-0, with Councilman Brian Will absent.

Fire engine replacements

Councilmembers also approved a $2.4 million contract to replace three city fire engines.

Alpharetta Fire Department Operations Chief Brad Denkinger said the city will need to replace engines 81, 85 and 86 soon, and due to the “significantly prolonged” current build and delivery time for the vehicles, the order should go in now.

Denkinger said there is a 28-month lag time for delivery of new fire engines, and they expect several rounds of cost increases over the next year.

The three new fire engines will be updated versions of the trucks the city has now and will be leased for 12-years for a total of $2,353,251.

The proposal was approved 6-0.

Park designs approved

Proposals to redesign and improve Wills Park and Waters Road Park in Alpharetta were also approved Oct. 17.

Sewczwicz said the Wills Park project will improve several sections of the park’s recreation and equestrian features, adding amenities and improving park infrastructure.

For the northern recreation side, he said they plan to install “gateway features” at the Wills Road and Roswell Street ends of the park, with a wide new, “spine” sidewalk connecting the gateways.

The city will also make improvements to the Wacky World playground and the Waggy World dog park and will expand restroom facilities at the baseball fields.

Improvements to the equestrian portion of the park on the south side will be “much more complicated,” he said.

“We are dealing with existing facilities and infrastructure, not only in flood plain but in the stream buffers,” he said.

Project designers are still in the process of working out how to mitigate issues on the equestrian side, but Sewczwicz said the project may include swapping a parking area and riding rink along Wills Road to eliminate some stormwater issues.

Also at the meeting, Parks Director Morgan Rodgers presented a final plan for Waters Road Park off Waters and Kimball Bridge roads in Alpharetta.

Rodgers said plans for the small community park have not changed since they were originally introduced to the council during a work session Oct. 3.

Park amenities will include a small playground, walking trails that loop through the park, benches, a picnic pavilion, restrooms and a natural recreation greenspace. Rodgers said all the amenities would be geared toward small group activities.

“Y’all have done a fantastic job with all these parks that we’ve purchased and trying to make them happen in a fairly quick time,” Councilman Jason Binder said.

Both the Wills Park and Waters Road Park proposal were approved 6-0.