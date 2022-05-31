Alpharetta approves new city administrator

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council officially appointed Chris Lagerbloom as the next city administrator May 31.
Lagerbloom’s appointment will take effect Aug. 8. He will assume the role currently held by Bob Regus, who has held the position for more than 20 years. Regus is set to retire June 30.
Lagerbloom has a long history in North Fulton County, having served as a captain in Alpharetta’s police department before becoming the City of Milton’s first police and fire chief. Beginning in 2007, he served as Milton’s interim city manager before being appointed to the position permanently in 2009. Under his management, Milton received numerous accolades for its safety and quality of life.
Lagerbloom left Milton in 2016 and became assistant city manager of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was later promoted to city manager. Now, he says his return to North Fulton feels good.
“It’s good to be back in Alpharetta,” Lagerbloom said before the council approved his appointment. “Gosh, 27 years ago, I had the opportunity to serve this great community, and look forward to doing that again with some tremendous people.”
Just before the vote, Mayor Jim Gilvin thanked Regus for his long-standing service to the city. He said Alpharetta has experienced an incredible period under Regus’ leadership and expressed his confidence that Lagerbloom will also serve the community well.