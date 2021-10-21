Alpharetta approves increased density in Northwinds development

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A $250 million, mixed-use development planned for Alpharetta’s Northwinds area is moving forward after the City Council granted a variance allowing for an increase in height for some 60 townhomes planned for the site.
TPA Group won city approval Oct. 18 for modifications to its earlier plans for what was formerly known as “360 Tech Village” at Lakeview Parkway and Haynes Bridge Road.
In addition to the townhomes, Lakeview/TPA will include close to 250 apartments, along with more than 31,000 square feet of retail/restaurant, and 630,000 square feet of office use.
The issue under consideration at the Oct. 18 meeting involved three major changes to submitted plans.
The builder sought and received approval to increase the townhome buildings’ height from three stories to four stories. The council also approved a request to allow a sixth level to the interior parking deck, so long as the top portions are screened.
A final request, allowing a right-in only access to the development from Haynes Bridge Road, also received unanimous approval.
This was not the first time the development has gone before the council since it received initial approval in 2019.
In April, the developer won council approval to change earlier conditions to move a segment of the Alpha Loop trail originally designed for an interior storefront street toward the exterior buffer for Ga. 400.
Officials with TPA have hinted to the council that one of its prospective corporate tenants could bring in close to 500 jobs with an annual average salary of $70,000.
The city approval follows in line with Alpharetta’s recent focus on boosting investment in areas south of the downtown core.
Just last month, the council approved plans for a sports health complex that includes a 100-room, five-star hotel and a 156,000 -square-foot wellness center on Northwinds Parkway.
Late last year, the council approved a conceptual plan designed to bring more travelers along the Alpha Loop through the area. With a $20 million price tag on all the bells and whistles, city officials say they want to implement those parts of the plan the city can afford.
One part of the plan calls for the trail along Encore Parkway to cross North Point Parkway, using separate pedestrian and bicycle crossings. The path would continue east, possibly into a small gateway park that ties into the trailhead for the Big Creek Greenway.
Earlier in 2020, the city established a tax allocation district at North Point to help channel a portion of future tax dollars into reviving the area with upgraded infrastructure. A tax allocation district is not a new tax, but it does allow a portion of future tax dollars generated within its boundaries to be set aside for improvements like sidewalks and parks.
Estimates compiled for the city by Bleakly Advisory Group show the district could generate anywhere from $65-$88 million in funding for these improvements over 25 years if the county and school district consent to be a part of the plan.
Other sparks along the corridor include Brookfield Properties which is in the process of transforming the vacated area around the old Sears store at the mall into a new mixed-use development with retail and office space, plus some 300 apartments. The entire development will include a ringed multi-use trail with small parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.