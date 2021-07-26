ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta city officials wrestled with an application for what one resident called “the little church that could,” that had applied to use an existing building for worship services.

While some members on the City Council said they shared neighbors’ worries about additional traffic, the application was approved unanimously at the board’s July 19 meeting.

Overall, close to two dozen area residents — some from as far away as Canton and Cumming —turned out to support the action, telling the City Council the Parish Anglican Church represents the best in the community, that it is a family, and it seeks spiritual growth for a growing city.

The church came before the council to request a conditional use to allow it to operate in the Kalen Center on Vaughan Drive near Ga. 9. Plans call for two worship services one day a week on a one-year lease.

Pastor Jordan Warner said Parish Anglican Church has made arrangements with neighboring businesses for any overflow parking as a contingency, but he did not anticipate the services would draw greater crowds than could be accommodated at the Kalen Center.

Mary Jacobs, representing the 321 Vaughan neighborhood homeowners, said residents in her townhome community are not opposed to the church, but they are fearful its growth would lead to hazardous traffic conditions.

She said when the Kalen Center was proposed in 2016, it was pitched as a Monday-Friday activity building, and Vaughan residents were assured they would have weekends free from traffic congestion. Jacobs also said residents are concerned about having the neighborhood inundated with cars during major service events.

Council members pointed out that Brindle Lane, which services the Vaughan townhomes, is a private drive, and additional traffic near the Kalen Center will add to the wear of the roadway.

Fred Moeller, founder of the Kalen Center, said the church would be a perfect fit for the building.

Right now, he said, the center houses three businesses, and people are in and out of the building every day of the week.

During its six years of operations, Moeller said, there have been no accidents and no car wrecks.

“We have been very careful, thoughtful about how we use the space,” Moeller said. “We need the parish as a client. We need the revenue… There is no negative impact.”

Alpharetta Planning staff recommended approval of the application, but it did stipulate a traffic management plan that included parking arrangements with nearby businesses.

Councilman Donald Mitchell said he was torn on the issue, but he thinks adding more traffic was not in the original plan for the Kalen Center. He said he thinks the church offers a lot to the community, but the city should not turn its back on its homeowners.

After a motion to table the application until the Aug. 2 meeting failed, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the application.

Councilman Jason Binder said he was struck by the massive public turnout from church supporters.

Growth, he said, is a good problem to have.

“Please be good neighbors,” Binder said.