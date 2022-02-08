Alpharetta approves bonds sale to fund parks projects

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council approved the sale of more than $27 million in bonds to fund park projects and took steps toward amending the fiscal year 2022 budget at its Feb. 7 meeting.

The bonds will be sold to New York-based multinational banking company Morgan Stanley. Funding from the bonds sale will be used to fund the Alpha Loop project, a renovations at Wills Park and its Equestrian Center, a redevelopment of Union Hill Park and more.

The bond referendum drew sharp divides among council members before it was placed on the ballot last year. Voters overwhelmingly approved the bond in November.

Councilman Donald Mitchell thanked fellow Councilman Jason Binder and former council members Ben Burnett and Karen Richard for their support in getting the referendum on the ballot.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with how we’re moving the city forward with the parks,” Mitchell said before voting to approve the resolution.

The bonds will begin maturing next year and will continue until 2046.

In other actions at the Feb. 7 meeting, the council agreed to award a contract for a “Livable Centers Initiative” study on South Main Street to planning and consulting company Kimley-Horn. The Livable Centers Initiative is a grant program headed by the Atlanta Regional Commission to promote walkable and diverse cities.

The study will cost a total of $200,000, with the Atlanta Regional Commission footing $160,000 of the bill and the city paying the rest.

The council also workshopped improvements to the Cumming Street corridor, upcoming improvements to Wills Park and the idea of closing roads into downtown during this year’s Taste of Alpharetta festival. The council did not take formal action on any of the items.

This year’s Taste of Alpharetta is set for May 12. The festival regularly draws crowds of over 40,000 to downtown. The plan discussed at the meeting calls for closing Main Street – Ga. 9 – from Old Milton Parkway to Academy Street.

The city has received permission from the Georgia Department of Transportation to close off the area during the festival. Mayor Jim Gilvin said that while closures may cause inconvenience, the city’s first priority is to ensure that festival attendees are safe.

Regarding Wills Park, Recreation & Parks Director Morgan Rodgers noted the park has 11 vehicle entrances, though some are easily missed. When money from the parks bonds comes in, Rodgers said one of the first priorities will be to create more noticeable gateway entrances at the corner of Wills Road and Old Milton Parkway and the corner of Old Milton and Roswell Road.

Rodgers said after that would come improvements to the Wacky World playground and Waggy World dog park within Wills Park.