Alpharetta approves 2023 budget with increased revenue, spending

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — At the last of three public hearings, the Alpharetta City Council unanimously passed the city's fiscal year 2023 budget June 6.

The 2023 fiscal year begins on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023. The budget for the upcoming fiscal year totals $153 million, up about 2.5 percent from the current year.

City operating revenues are expected to jump by about 10 percent compared to last year, while operating expenditures – money used to run day-to-day operations – are expected to climb by around 8.5 percent.

The council also voted to keep the tax rate on property the same as last year. Alpharetta has maintained a property tax rate of 5.750 mills for more than 12 years, in addition to offering $45,000 basic homestead exemptions — one of the highest in Metro Atlanta.

City Finance Director Tom Harris said during early budget discussions that maintaining a competitive tax rate was a major priority for the coming year’s budget, along with ensuring economic flexibility in the case of economic downturn.

While tax rates aren’t increasing, property tax revenue is still expected to drive much of the increase in the city’s income due to new construction and value increases of existing property. The revenue forecast for 2023 assumes a 3 percent growth in valuation for residential property and a 1 percent rise in commercial valuation.

Local option sales taxes, franchise taxes, alcohol excise taxes and hotel and motel taxes are also expected to drive up revenue.

Increased spending is expected to come from higher personnel costs, along with basic maintenance and operating costs. Personnel services, which include employee salaries and benefits, are expected to be the city’s largest expense, accounting for 39 percent of the total citywide budget, while maintenance and operations make up 19 percent.

The city’s general fund – the part of the budget that pays for day-to-day operations, including salaries – is set at $91.4 million. That’s up by almost $14 million from last year.

Actual spending for operations is expected to total around $78 million, up from $71.4 million in the current year. The city says this is due to increased costs and a spike in service demands.

By department, Public Safety draws the largest share of the 2023 budget, accounting for 30 percent of the overall spending. Public Works and the Finance Department each make up 13 percent of the budget expenses.

New Public Safety initiatives include reopening the Alpharetta jail and funding four new full-time police officer positions. Budget plans initially allocated $200,000 to operate the jail, but the cost estimations were cut by more than half ahead of the May 16 meeting as the city worked with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to solidify operating plans. The new police positions are expected to cost the county more than $650,000, a little less than half of that going toward extra equipment and vehicles for the new officers.

The City Council first discussed the budget at its May 2 meeting and made minor changes on May 16. The budget plan has remained unchanged since then. The council held three public hearings on the budget before its final passage Monday, and no residents commented on the budget during any of the three public hearings.