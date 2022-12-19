Alpharetta approves $14 million Webb Bridge Road projects

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council approved two contracts for Webb Bridge Corridor Plan worth $14 million which will close out several major sections of the roadway project in the coming years.

Speaking at a meeting Dec. 12, Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz said the Webb Bridge Road Improvement Project, started by the city’s 2016 transportation sales tax referendum, will reach major new milestones after sections east of North Point Parkway and west of Webb Bridge Park are completed.

“I remember the beginning of this … it's been a long six years,” Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “But it was a very complex project with the bridge replacement … because what we wanted in a perfect world cost way more than we could afford, and it was far too disruptive to some of the property owners and homes along that corridor.”

The first contract approved by councilmembers, will rebuild a 0.72-mile section of Webb Bridge Road from North Point Parkway to the Big Creek Greenway, including a replacement bridge over Big Creek.

Sewczwicz said this phase will cost a little over $10 million and take about 30 months to complete, due to the complexity of the work required, site constraints, and expected supply chain limitations for concrete and steel.

“We’re looking at about a nine-month lead time,” he said.

The project will rebuild the two-lane roadway with bicycle lanes and 10-foot sidewalks on both sides and construct a new 200-foot bridge over Big Creek with 11-foot sidewalks.

During construction, crews will build the new bridge just to the south of the current bridge, so it can stay open throughout the project.

The second contract will complete a section of Webb Bridge Road from Maid Marion Close to Webb Bridge Park, with a roundabout and 8-foot sidewalks.

Sewczwicz said this phase of the project will cost just under $4 million and will take 18-months. Like the first project which is constrained by the schedules of nearby Alpharetta High School, he said the second project will work around the schedule of Webb Bridge Middle School.

councilmembers unanimously approved the contracts with Georgia Bridge & Concrete and Sol Construction.

“That is going to be a beautiful transformation of that corridor,” Gilvin said. “I'm grateful to you and your staff for being persistent and working well with not only the residents and the business owners, but with the public, just to manage that process.”

Park items approved

The council also approved two items concerning local parks, including a grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and a contract for construction of a new community park.

Sewczwicz said they chose Prime Contractors to design and construct Waters Road Park off Waters and Kimball Bridge roads. The project will be funded through the 2016 parks bond for $1.2 million.

Previously, Alpharetta Parks Director Morgan Rodgers said Waters Road Park will be a small neighborhood center, like the Windward Community Park, suitable for small gatherings and limited family activities.

Park amenities will include a small playground, walking trails that loop through the park, benches, a picnic pavilion, restrooms and a natural recreation greenspace. Rodgers said all the amenities would be geared toward small group activities.

The contract was approved 5-1 with Councilman Brian Will opposed.

Will said he objected to the proposal because it wasn’t put out for more bids.

“My challenge is always that if we have a $1.2 million dollar budget, and we go to one contractor, they know the budget and amazingly they come in at $1.2 million,” he said. “So, I don't feel comfortable voting for a contract that was not bid out to multiple people.”

Sewczwicz also told the council that Alpharetta has been awarded $200,000 from the Federal Water Pollution Control Act and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, that will be used to improve the stream banks at Wills Park.

“It's not often we have a government agency give us a phone call and say, ‘We’ve got some money we’d like to give you. Do you have any where you’d like to spend it,’” Sewczwicz said. “Didn’t take us long to figure out what we wanted to do.”

Funding awarded by the program will be used to replant the 25-foot stream buffer at Wills Park with native vegetation and do minor work to the streambank if funding allows. All work for the project will be completed by March 31.

The grant funding was unanimously approved.