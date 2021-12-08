Alpharetta and Roswell schedule holiday events for the rest of December

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — As December gets underway, the holidays are quickly approaching. With families and loved ones coming together to exchange gifts and share memories, events are scheduled for the remainder of the month for the whole family to enjoy together.
Alpharetta and Roswell residents can mark their calendars for upcoming local events to spread some holiday cheer. Here are some nearby seasonal offerings to help celebrate this special time of year:
Enchanted Woodland Wonders
Families with children of all ages are invited to enjoy one of the nature center’s most popular holiday attractions. The holiday celebration includes live reindeer, seasonal festivities, partner booths, crafts, lawn games, and more. Spots are timed and limited, so advanced ticket purchases are recommended. Tickets can be purchased online at www.chattnaturcenter.org.
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center
When: Dec. 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $6 for children; $7 for students and seniors; $10 for adults
Contact: 770-992-2055
The Nutcracker
Come and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Metropolitan Ballet’s full-length stage production of The Nutcracker. Tchaikovsky’s original classic will be performed in its entirety with all the iconic colors, music, and ballet brilliance you remember. Seating is limited, so advanced tickets are recommended. Tickets can be purchased at www.metropolitanballet.org.
Where: Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
When: Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Cost: $25
Contact: 678-297-2800
Winter Puppet Series: The North Pole Fa La La La Follies
Puppeteer Lee Bryan presents a holiday puppet production for the whole family. The Christmas comedy centers around a chaotic Christmas Eve where the toys are not finished, the elves are on strike, Santa has lost his laugh, and Rudolph has a runny nose. This is the perfect show for those hoping to have some extra holiday cheer and laughter leading up to the big day.
Where: Roswell Cultural Arts Center
When: Dec. 21 and 22 at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $5
Contact: 770-594-6232
Holiday Market at Avalon
The Avalon’s holiday market offers a specially curated selection of local artisan goods that make a unique holiday gift for any loved one. This is the perfect place to finish up holiday gift shopping. Come out and support local business with the purchase of these handcrafted items. Participating vendors include Gussied Up, Southern Bungalow Co., K Squared Artisan Boutique, and more.
Where: Avalon
When: Dec. 3 to 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 770-765-1000
White Christmas: The Musical
One of Alpharetta’s premier community theaters is back this holiday season with the Irving Berlin classic, White Christmas. All ages are welcome to enjoy the family-friendly musical based on the beloved film featuring 17 Irving Berlin songs including the iconic title tune. Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased at www.act1theater.org.
Where: ACT1 Theater
When: Dec. 3 to 19; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.
Cost: $20 for students and seniors; $25 general admission
Contact: 770-663-8989
North Point Christmas Tree Lighting
Families are welcome to enjoy the tree lighting which includes a light show, live music, free family photography, giveaways, a visit from Santa, a Christmas market with local gift retailers, and more. Standing at 40 feet high and 17 feet wide, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to see this beautiful tree all lit up to spready holiday cheer. Although tickets are free, RSVP is required. To RSPV, visit www.northpoint.org/npchristmas.
Where: North Point Community Church
When: Dec. 16 to 19 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 678-892-5000
