Alpharetta American Legion awards student scholarships

ARH 0706 American Legion scholarships.JPG

Commander Tom Billings grants two scholarships on behalf of American Legion Post 201 to recent graduates Chandler McDade and Kayleigh Kilgore at a meeting June 20.

 AMERICAN LEGION POST 201/PROVIDED

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta American Legion Post 201 issued $1,500 scholarships to four recently graduated high school seniors at a meeting June 20.

The post awarded Denmark High School graduate Kayleigh Kilgore of Cumming a scholarship to fund her upcoming education at the University of Georgia. Kayleigh Kilgore hopes to become a physician’s assistant.

Pope High School alumnus Chandler McDade of Marietta will study engineering at the University of Tennessee in the fall. McDade aspires to join the Army ROTC and become an Army Ranger.

The post also awarded scholarships to Kayleigh Kilgore’s twin brother Brady and Blessed Trinity High School graduate Jack Parsons of Alpharetta, who were unable to attend.

Brady Kilgore will attend Georgia Southern University this fall, and Parsons will attend Auburn University.

