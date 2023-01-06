Alpharetta allots $2.2 million for Greenway boardwalk replacement

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Failing sections of the Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta will get a much-needed upgrade, thanks to a $2.2 million construction project recently approved by city officials.

The Alpharetta City Council approved the project at a Jan. 3 special called meeting, after hearing from Alpharetta Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz that the plan will replace approximately 1,200 feet of rotting wood boardwalk off Mansell Road with a trail made of concrete and steel.

“This is the trail that takes you from the Beaver Creek Road area, underneath Mansell Road and ties into our boardwalk greenway at the other side,” Sewczwicz said.

According to Sewczwicz, this section of greenway boardwalk, which was built in 2008, has been particularly problematic because it is below flood elevation and is regularly under water. The new trail will still be four feet below flood elevation, he said, but the concrete and steel will be much more resistant to damage from flood water.

“When it floods, it's going to get wet,” he said. “We cannot go higher, because then we run into lack of headspace underneath the Mansell Road bridge.

Sewczwicz said the project will take about 12 months due to the lead time needed to procure steel. Construction will be performed by Excellere Construction for $2,240,000.

The project proposal was unanimously approved with Councilman Brian Will and Councilman Donald Mitchell absent.

“We do appreciate you and Director [Morgan] Rodgers efforts in getting that resolved,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “We were left in a bind when the decision was made many years ago to use wooden 2-by-4s for that stretch, that was going to be underwater so frequently.”

Alpharetta Jail IGA approved

Councilmembers also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Milton, which will allow individuals arrested in Milton to be housed at the newly reopened Alpharetta Jail.

Public Safety Director John Robison told councilmembers Tuesday night reopening the Alpharetta Jail off Old Milton Parkway has been a “huge success” thanks to their relationship with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

“In doing that, we anticipated that our neighbors will be joining us at some point afterwards and Milton is the first to do that,” Robison said.

Under the new IGA between Alpharetta, Milton and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, both cities will be able to book and detain “pretrial detainees and inmates” while sharing the costs associated with running the jail.

“When we can do these sorts of collaborative ventures with surrounding areas … just makes it better,” Councilman Dan Merkel said. “The jail just for Alpharetta would be a heavy lift for the city ... So, I think it's a testament to the leadership and the surrounding cities.”

The Alpharetta Jail reopened in November 2022 with room for 70 inmates after nearly three years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening came after a $517,000 investment by Fulton County to refurbish the facility.

Under terms of the agreement, Milton will pay an inmate holding fee of $60 per day. The overall cost for the City of Milton is estimated to be around $45,000 a year for booking, lodging and medical costs for up to 12 inmates held concurrently.