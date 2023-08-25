Alpharetta: All four open council seats go uncontested

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council now has three incumbents and one new candidate on the ballot for its elections this November.
Four candidates qualified Aug. 21 to fill the mayoral seat and City Council posts 4, 5 and 6.
Mayor Jim Gilvin has held the seat since his election in 2018, which was preceded by two terms as a city councilmember. He has lived in Alpharetta since 1998 and is a licensed real estate agent.
His top public policy goals include maintaining the safety of Alpharetta and its appeal for businesses, visitors and residents, and ensuring Alpharetta is the best city in the state to raise a family and own a business.
Post 4 Councilman John Hipes is also seeking reelection. Hipes, who was first elected in 2018, announced his reelection campaign May 1 on Facebook. He is an attorney by trade and has lived in Alpharetta between 1989 and 2005, as well as 2014 to the present.
Hipes serves as the City Council’s liaison to Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services. He has named the expansion of the Alpha Loop; the redevelopment of the North Point Mall and North Point corridor; and stormwater management as his top three public policy goals.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Merkel also saw no challengers for the Post 6 seat. Merkel, who has lived in the city since 1995, works as a commercial independent insurance agent. He was first elected in 2016, and he announced his campaign for reelection in the May 19 edition of the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald.
Merkel serves as the City Council's liaison to the Community Development Department. His top three public policy goals are listed as increased public safety and policing; redevelopment of the North Point Mall and its corridor; and the support and implementation of Phase II TSPLOST projects.
Fergal Brady is the only candidate who is not a sitting city councilmember. Brady filed his declaration of intent to accept campaign contributions March 10, 2023.
Brady is vying for City Council Post 5, which is currently held by Jason Binder. Binder announced in March he would not be seeking reelection.
Brady’s occupation is listed as the chief financial officer of Galerie Living, a senior living operation based in Buckhead. He also served on the Alpharetta Planning Commission since 2015.
The Alpharetta municipal election will be held Nov. 7. The deadline to register is Oct. 10.
More information on voting in Alpharetta can be found at alpharetta.ga.us/government/voting-elections/voting.