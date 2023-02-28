Alpharetta adopts road safety plan, hears election cost estimates

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council unanimously approved a funding request of $199,778 to implement a local roads safety action plan to increase pedestrian and driver safety.

The project, approved at the Feb. 27 council meeting, will be carried out by Alta Planning and Design, and its implementation makes the city eligible for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grant program.

In a November 2022 budget analysis, Alta Principal Alia Awwad said the action plan is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

The council also unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and Faithful Guardian, a training center for first responders based in Temple.

The partnership includes a 12-week advanced emergency medical technician training program conducted by Faithful Guardian for six Alpharetta Fire Department candidates, followed by a 14-week fire school.

The collaboration officially launched March 1, and it ends March 1, 2025.

Councilmembers fielded two additional mid-year budget requests at the meeting. The budget ordinance, which had its first reading at the Feb. 20 council meeting, has received two amendments.

Finance Director Tom Harris said the cost of the city’s email encryption software has decreased from $12,000 to $4,800 for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Harris said the funding request from the Community AG Program has also decreased to $21,828.

Councilmembers voted 5-0 to adopt the second reading of the budget adjustment ordinance.

In-house elections

At its Jan. 23 meeting, the City Council passed a resolution that will allow the city to select a superintendent to manage municipal elections in-house, rather than pay Fulton County to conduct elections.

However, City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom said there are as yet no estimates on how much it would cost Alpharetta to run this year’s election.

Lagerbloom said he had received an estimate of $7.66 per registered voter, which puts the city’s estimated cost at $379,408 for an election run by Fulton County. The last time Alpharetta had an election, he said, the cost was $146,700, a cost of $2.96 per registered voter.

He said city staff is still working on analyses to determine the cost for the city to run its own election, and councilmembers have until March 31 to inform the county of their decision.

Lagerbloom said he believes the cost per ballot if Alpharetta runs its own election would be cheaper than $7.66, but more than $2.96.

Alpha Loop, Town Green changes

Councilmembers also heard a presentation on potential updates to the Alpha Loop Downtown Link Plan, which Starr Whitehouse consultant Jacob Lange said would focus on improving loop intersections at Old Milton Parkway, Kingry Lane, Roswell Street and Devore and Haynes Bridge roads.

The Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department conducted a survey following the council’s January planning retreat to poll downtown businesses on events held on the Town Green.

The survey revealed most businesses support special events at the site. Councilman John Hipes, however, expressed concerns about the city’s ability to regulate the content on large-screen televisions shown in the park, which requires a permit in public areas, if too much access is given.

Councilman Donald Mitchell said he was concerned that too much regulation could negatively affect the appeal of downtown.

Councilmembers agreed to allow the permitting process as it stands, but they will consider further revisions and discussions on public right-of-way at later meetings.