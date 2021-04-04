Now, visitors along the AlphaLoop have more sights to see with the unveiling last week of a new mural. Created and painted by Alpharetta artist Cecilia Gonzalez the floral design was the result of a seven-month coordinated effort with the Alpharetta City Council, the Cultural Services Department, AlphaLoop residents and local businesses. Neighboring residents paid for the artwork through a door-to-door campaign and GoFundMe drive, with the chance to win a prize raffle consisting of donations from Avalon, City Center and Downtown Alpharetta businesses.
