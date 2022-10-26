Alpha Loop will soon connect Old Milton, Northwinds and Haynes Bridge

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — State and local officials broke ground on the newest phase of the Alpha Loop Oct. 24, celebrating the beginning of work to connect east and west sections of Alpharetta’s multi-use trail.

The Alpha Loop trail system, launched in 2016, will connect the city’s most active areas — Downtown Alpharetta, Avalon, Northwinds and North Point. When completed, the trail system will include an approximately 4-mile inner loop and a 7-mile outer loop.

“If you want to find the cool places to Alpharetta, this is it,” Alpha Loop Foundation President John Goss said at the groundbreaking event. “This is really truly the beginning of what we see for the future, of how Alpharetta can connect the citizens to its stuff.”

Goss said Alpha Loop’s future is bright and will one day offer a host of amenities beyond the multi-purpose trail, like relaxation pods, educational areas for kids, and habitats for native Georgia species.

“All of those things are really what you're on the precipice of seeing with the beginning of the kickoff today,” he said.

When completed, the new 1-mile Alpha Loop trail section will connect trail sections off Old Milton Parkway with Northwinds Parkway and Haynes Bridge Road, linking the city with several neighborhoods and larger employee hubs, Parks Director Morgan Rodgers said.

“It's designed to connect people to stuff …. And it is truly a game changer,” Rodgers said. “I think it sends a message that we're serious about the Alpha Loop and that this city is going to complete the Alpha Loop.”

Rodgers and other city officials said this phase of work will be one of the most essential sections of Alpha Loop so far, because of the connectivity and momentum it will bring to the project.

“This is a huge step forward,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “Once we can get through this corridor, we're going to connect to Northwinds and actually tunnel along Haynes Bridge Road so we can get over to the [Big Creek] Greenway at North Point. That's going to be tremendous.”

This Alpha Link multi-purpose trail will connect the two loop systems off Haynes Bridge Road and Encore Parkway with a 1.2-mile, 12-foot-wide, lighted path. Plans call for the Loop to tap into the Greenway’s larger trail system that extends from Roswell north into Forsyth County.

Gilvin said community support for this phase of the project has been huge and has received significant donations from groups like the Federal Park Service, which pledged $500,000, and the North Fulton CID, which kicked in $250,000 in matching funds.

“It's really exciting to see public support coming forward to help make this happen,” Gilvin said.

In total, this newest section of the Alpha Loop will cost approximately $15 million, funded through donations, gifts and Alpharetta’s share of the transportation sales tax. Rodgers said residents can expect it to open about 14 months

“We have a very aggressive timeframe,” he said. “So, by December 2023, we hopefully will be cutting the ribbon on this section of the Alpha Loop.”