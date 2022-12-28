Alpha Loop, North Point projects key Alpharetta’s 2022 successes

With dozens of new projects approved or started, officials retiring and appointed, as well as the countless other things that happen in a city each year, Alpharetta had a busy 2022.

Here’s a brief recap of some of the biggest Alpharetta stories over the last year.

Alpha Loop advances

Progress on Alpharetta’s multi-use trail, Alpha Loop, is progressing at a breakneck pace, thanks to approvals by city officials and work completed in 2022.

The Alpha Loop trail system, launched in 2016, will connect the city’s most active areas — Downtown Alpharetta, Avalon, Northwinds and North Point. When completed, the trail system will include an approximately 4-mile inner loop and a 7-mile outer loop.

State and local officials broke ground on the newest $15 million phase of the project Oct. 24, which will connect trails at Old Milton Parkway to Northwinds Parkway.

Officials also approved the Alpha Link multi-purpose trail, which will connect the two loop systems off Haynes Bridge Road and Encore Parkway with a 1.2-mile, 12-foot-wide, lighted path. Officials said that eventually the Loop will tap into the Big Creek Greenway’s larger trail system, which extends from Roswell north into Forsyth County.

Due to the city’s aggressive timeline for the project, ribbon cuttings for the newest trail sections are expected for late 2023.

City administrator retires

After serving 23 years of service, Alpharetta City Administrator Bob Regus officially retired in August, leaving behind what officials call an unrivaled legacy of professionalism and stewardship during some of the most important moments in Alpharetta’s history.

Regus’s family, friends and colleagues, past and present, gathered at City Hall Aug. 1 to celebrate his service. The crowd heard from all four mayors Regus served under, along with several friends and past council members.

Officials said Regus was instrumental in creating Westside Parkway, the Big Creek Greenway, revitalization of Alpharetta’s downtown and creation of the Avalon Development.

Under Regus’s leadership, Alpharetta became Georgia’s 15th most populous municipality, with more than 5,800 businesses and 180,000 jobs, and has grown to become one of Georgia’s most prosperous communities.

“This city bears your fingerprints, not just one but all 10,” Former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle said. “And we're grateful to you for that.”

Regus was succeeded as city administrator by Chris Lagerbloom, a longtime civil servant who previously served as the City of Milton’s first police and fire chief, its city manager and the city manager for Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

North Point upgrades

With all the advancements and upgrades made to Alpharetta in recent years, the North Point Parkway area is overdue for a little bit of love.

And in 2022, city officials took several steps forward on plans to revitalize the area. However, some projects were sent back to the drawing board.

Opinion: A decade of improvement bodes well for Alpharetta’s future "Yes, the Alpharetta of 10 years ago was a pretty great place to live, and those of us here were proud to call it home. But many of the places and things we enjoy today did not exist back then, and the people of Alpharetta aspired to be even better."

The Alpharetta City Council approved plans for the North Point Streetscape Project in October, setting in motion plans that will redesign the roadway from six to four lanes, promoting pedestrian-friendly amenities and ties to the Big Creek Greenway and Alpha Loop.

Alpharetta is expected to seek bids for the project in fall 2025.

Councilmembers also rejected a $550 million proposal by national developer Trademark Properties to redevelop North Point Mall into an 84-acre, mixed-use village. City officials cited concerns about how the project would unfold and questioned whether it would be enough to rescue the aging district.

The redeveloped North Point Mall would have included 315,00 feet of new retail and restaurant space, a hotel, and nearly 1,000 rental and for-sale units. To make those additions work, Trademark would have demolished large sections of the existing mall space to construct an “outdoor walkable village” on half of the property.

But some councilmembers rejected claims North Point Mall is on the precipice of collapse and Trademark’s proposal was the only way to save it.

Trademark’s proposal was rejected in a 2-5 vote, with councilmembers Donald Mitchell and Brian Will voting in favor and all others opposed. Officials said the project can return to the City Council with a new proposal in six months.

City judge faces ethics probe

Alpharetta Municipal Judge Barry Zimmerman announced his retirement June 9, after the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission began investigating whether he had violated the state’s code of judicial conduct.

A report filed with the Supreme Court of Georgia alleges the commission’s investigative panel found “reasonable cause” to believe Zimmerman had been “improperly involved” in several of his cases within the city court, and that he had worked on cases that he should have recused himself from.

An investigative report, compiled by Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Randolph G. Rich later cited six cases from Alpharetta Municipal Court in which Zimmerman is alleged to have represented criminal defendants, using another attorney’s name and signature as a “straw man” defense attorney to file pleas with another Alpharetta judge.

Zimmerman has a long judicial history in Fulton County, having served on the municipal courts of Roswell, Milton and Alpharetta, as well as the Fulton County Magistrate Court. He was appointed chief judge of the Alpharetta Municipal Court in 2014, after having served as Milton’s chief judge.

Alpharetta officials later forwarded Rich’s report to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia State Bar Association for further investigation.

Plane crashes on Greenway

Two people were killed Oct. 31 when a Beech BE58 aircraft crashed in a wooded area of the Big Creek Greenway near Rock Mill Park in Alpharetta.

Officials said the crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m., when the plane descended on approach to Dekalb-Peachtree Airport and went off radar.

“A preliminary review of air traffic control recording shows the pilot made no distress calls,” a report from the National Transportation Safety Board said. “Investigators are also reviewing radar and weather conditions at the time of the accident.”

Wreckage of the plane has been transported to a separate facility for further investigation, but NTSB officials have not released any further details yet. A final report with the probable cause of the crash will not be completed for one to two years, NTSB officials said.