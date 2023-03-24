Alive in Roswell to return in April

ROSWELL, Ga. — Alive in Roswell, a free family-friendly festival held every third Thursday evening from April through October is set to return to downtown April 20.
From Canton Street and at the Roswell Antique and Interiors parking lot, the festival will have live music, food trucks, interactive vendors from 5-9 p.m. and access to shops and restaurants in the area.
The event is hosted by the City of Roswell and sponsored by Gate City Brewing Company and Top Job Beverage and Events. It will have a free trolley service at common parking locations like City Hall.
Dogs on leashes are welcomed at the event but are not allowed on the trolley.
At the Roswell Antique and Interiors Lot, there will be various vendors, a beverage tent, a face painter and a balloon artist. Alongside the lot on Webb Street, there will be multiple food trucks alongside tables and portable restrooms.
The live music will be on stages in Heart of Roswell Park on Canton Street and in the back corner of the Roswell Antique and Interiors parking lot.