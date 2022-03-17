Alive in Roswell returns in April

ROSWELL, Ga. — Alive in Roswell is making a comeback this spring, featuring live music, hundreds of vendors, kids’ games and other interactive entertainment.
Hosted by the City of Roswell and made possible by presenting sponsors Gate City Brewing Company and Carl Black Buick GMC, Alive in Roswell is held on the third Thursday of each month from April through October, from 5 to 9 p.m.
It runs concurrently on Canton Street, the Roswell Antique and Interiors lot and the Town Square.
While the event has been going on since 2005, it underwent a year-long hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it returned last July, about 7,000 people flocked to downtown Roswell to be a part of the event again.
Roswell Special Events Manager Christine Ward said Alive in Roswell offers unique opportunities for local businesses and restaurants to showcase their products and services as well as their commitment to the community.
The first Alive in Roswell is slated for April 21.
For more information and maps, visit aliveinroswell.com, or contact Ward at cward@roswellgov.com or 770-594-6271.