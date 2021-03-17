ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta is jousting with a perennial pest that has plagued it since moving into the new City Hall in 2014 — an audio-visual system that goes on the fritz at inopportune times.
Streaming service has become all the more valuable during the coronavirus pandemic when social distance guidelines limit the number of people who can attend City Council and other governmental meetings. Alpharetta City Council meetings regularly drew between two and three dozen followers when officials switched to Zoom meetings at the height of the pandemic last year.
The latest malfunction occurred March 1 when the City Council convened for a meeting that included approving almost half a million dollars for design work on the Encore Greenway connection and empowering the city to pursue eminent domain for close to a dozen parcels along McGinnis Ferry Road.
Officials spent the first 10 minutes of the meeting in silence, waiting as Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard tried to troubleshoot a problem with the audio system. The video stream was functioning, but there was no audio to those who were tuned in on the city’s website or on its YouTube channel. Also on hand were members of the city’s IT team, who also were unable to fix the problem.
Drinkard, who operates the controls governing system and who has become somewhat of an expert in cobbling together solutions, was not able to remedy the situation, so the meeting proceeded without streaming.
“I’m working with our IT staff and the vendor trying to address the issues,” Drinkard said following the meeting.
The recording and sound system was installed with the new City Hall for $78,000 with a $5,000 annual contract for software and operations.
Mayor Jim Gilvin said he has been assured an investigation is underway to consider options to correct the problem.
After a series of misfires in the summer of 2018, the City Council authorized system upgrades.
Few were as frustrated as Councilman Ben Burnett, who labeled the glitches as “death by a thousand cuts.”
Current records from the Alpharetta Finance Department show the city has spent $46,000 on work and parts repairing and maintaining the system since 2015. An additional $10,000 was spent on a “master assurance contract” with the vendor who maintains the system.
The latest glitch, which left the city completely without an audio or video recording of the March 1 meeting, did nothing to soothe Burnett’s apprehension.
“I expect the people who represent me in elected office be accountable and accessible,” he said. “It’s hard for me to expect that and then keep my constituents at an arm’s length. My position remains one of consistency.”
Burnett said he plans to champion an effort to ensure a quality audio-video system is in the 2022 budget.
“The system needs to go,” he said. “It’s time for real change. reliable video and audio should be the expectation in the ‘technology city of the South.’”
