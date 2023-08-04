Additional acts announced for Wire and Wood festival

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Wire and Wood organizers have named over 30 performers for the 10th annual songwriters festival in downtown Alpharetta Oct. 13-14.
On the festival’s first day, Soul Hound will perform at 5 p.m. on the Brooke Street Park stage, followed by Brother Mojo at 6:30 p.m. and Funk You at 8:15 p.m. That night on the Canton stage, Eliot Bronson, Matthew Kahler and Connelly Crowe will perform as the Atlanta Songwriters Round at 6 p.m., followed by Mike Kinnebrew at 8:30 p.m.
Sophie Gault is set to perform at 5:45 p.m., Mildly Aggressive Folk at 7:30 p.m. and Bee Taylor at 9:15 p.m. on the Formal Garden stage Oct. 13. Ben Bostick will take the Market Street stage at 5 p.m., followed by Sasha Hurtado at 6:30 p.m. and Eliot Bronson at 8:15 p.m.
Final acts for the opening night include Hughes Taylor at 5:45 p.m., Rissi Palmer at 7:15 p.m. and the Lauren Morrow Band at 9 p.m. on the Town Green stage. The night concludes with performances on the Main on Milton stage beginning at 5 p.m. with Pasadena, Gibson Wilbanks at 7:15 p.m. and ending 9:30 p.m. with headliner Marc Broussard.
Music continues 5 p.m. Oct. 14 with The Future Babes, followed by The Honkey Collective at 6:30 p.m. and The Madame Vega 8:15 p.m. on the Brooke Street Park stage. Saturday performers on the Canton stage include Dusty Roads at 5:45 p.m. and Michael Logen, Emily Earles and Jeff Cohen as The Nashville Round at 8:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the Formal Garden stage will feature Bri Love at 5:45 p.m., Rosey at 7:30 p.m. and Sans Abri at 9:15 p.m. Market Street stage performers are listed as Liz Kate at 4:45 p.m., Nicolas Edward Williams at 6:30 p.m. and Abe Partridge at 8:15 p.m.
Performances on the Town Green stage commence 5:30 p.m. with The Murphs, 7:15 p.m. with Cicada Rhythm and 9 p.m. with John Paul White. Wire and Wood’s second night will conclude 5 p.m. with Walden on the Main Stage on Milton, followed by The New Respects at 7:15 p.m. and headliner Susto at 9:30 p.m.
The festival will be preceded by a kick-off on the plaza at Avalon Oct. 12. During the event, Music Match will highlight local musicians at participating businesses downtown in partnership with Wire and Wood.