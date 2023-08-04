 Skip to main content
Additional acts announced for Wire and Wood festival

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Wire and Wood organizers have named over 30 performers for the 10th annual songwriters festival in downtown Alpharetta Oct. 13-14. 

On the festival’s first day, Soul Hound will perform at 5 p.m. on the Brooke Street Park stage, followed by Brother Mojo at 6:30 p.m. and Funk You at 8:15 p.m. That night on the Canton stage, Eliot Bronson, Matthew Kahler and Connelly Crowe will perform as the Atlanta Songwriters Round at 6 p.m., followed by Mike Kinnebrew at 8:30 p.m.

Sophie Gault is set to perform at 5:45 p.m., Mildly Aggressive Folk at 7:30 p.m. and Bee Taylor at 9:15 p.m. on the Formal Garden stage Oct. 13. Ben Bostick will take the Market Street stage at 5 p.m., followed by Sasha Hurtado at 6:30 p.m. and Eliot Bronson at 8:15 p.m. 

Final acts for the opening night include Hughes Taylor at 5:45 p.m., Rissi Palmer at 7:15 p.m. and the Lauren Morrow Band at 9 p.m. on the Town Green stage. The night concludes with performances on the Main on Milton stage beginning at 5 p.m. with Pasadena, Gibson Wilbanks at 7:15 p.m. and ending 9:30 p.m. with headliner Marc Broussard. 

Music continues 5 p.m. Oct. 14 with The Future Babes, followed by The Honkey Collective at 6:30 p.m. and The Madame Vega 8:15 p.m. on the Brooke Street Park stage. Saturday performers on the Canton stage include Dusty Roads at 5:45 p.m. and Michael Logen, Emily Earles and Jeff Cohen as The Nashville Round at 8:30 p.m. 

On Saturday, the Formal Garden stage will feature Bri Love at 5:45 p.m., Rosey at 7:30 p.m. and Sans Abri at 9:15 p.m. Market Street stage performers are listed as Liz Kate at 4:45 p.m., Nicolas Edward Williams at 6:30 p.m. and Abe Partridge at 8:15 p.m.

Performances on the Town Green stage commence 5:30 p.m. with The Murphs, 7:15 p.m. with Cicada Rhythm and 9 p.m. with John Paul White. Wire and Wood’s second night will conclude 5 p.m. with Walden on the Main Stage on Milton, followed by The New Respects at 7:15 p.m. and headliner Susto at 9:30 p.m. 

The festival will be preceded by a kick-off on the plaza at Avalon Oct. 12. During the event, Music Match will highlight local musicians at participating businesses downtown in partnership with Wire and Wood.

Reach Shelby Israel at 770-847-8079. Follow her on Twitter @shelbyisrael1.