‘A’ lost cause; Alpharetta sculpture removed from downtown

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — If you drive on Milton Avenue in downtown and feel like something’s missing, don’t worry, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you, the Alpharetta “A” sculpture is gone.
The painted plywood sculpture was removed on Aug. 17 after the Alpharetta City Council opted not to repair and repaint the installation.
The sculpture’s removal was approved in a split vote at a meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, after Alpharetta Cultural Services Manager Kim Zane gave a presentation on the installation from the Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission.
Zane said both the Arts Commission and Visitor Center were in favor of repairing the piece, estimated to cost about $7,500. If the sculpture wasn’t preserved, city staff recommended removing it entirely, she said.
Alpharetta was gifted the sculpture at a City Council meeting May 23. At that meeting, council members denied a $16,000 request to rehab the sculpture but approved the gift so city stakeholders could come up with a recommendation on what to do with it. Council members said the sculpture could possibly be a project for local high school students or torn down later if warranted.
Zane said if the piece were restored, it would likely need to be repainted and repaired again in about six years because it was initially made of fragile materials and hasn’t been maintained since it was installed in 2017.
“I wish we had more durable materials from the beginning,” Zane said.
Councilman Donald Mitchell asked whether the sculpture could be reinforced with metal before it is painted. He was told that option would cost about the same as replacing the sculpture entirely.
Other council members questioned whether such a large investment should be made in a project that would need to be replaced every few years.
“[Are] the materials used, up to the standards of what we want Alpharetta to be,” Councilman Jason Binder said. “If we’re going to do this, let’s do it right.”
A motion to remove the sculpture was approved 6-1, with Councilman John Hipes opposed.
Hipes later said he dissented not because he felt strongly about keeping or removing the sculpture, but because he felt uncomfortable going against the Alpharetta Arts Commission’s recommendation.
“I didn’t see any reason to go against their recommendation,” he said.
City officials don’t have a specific plan for what will replace the sculpture, if anything, but Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said the Cultural Arts Commission has been asked for suggestions on whether the site should be included in the city’s rotating art program.
The site also might be right for a permanent installation, Drinkard said.
Zane estimated placing a new sculpture at the site would cost between $20,000 and $40,000.
Alpharetta Parks and Recreation Director Morgan Rodgers told the council in May that it would cost approximately $6,500 to remove the sculpture and get the site ready for a new installation, but Drinkard says removal costs are now expected to cost much less.