4-year-old drowns in Roswell community pool, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — A 4-year-old boy died over the weekend after family members said they found him unresponsive in a pool at a Roswell apartment complex.
While the drowning remains under investigation, Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo said it appears to be a “heartbreaking accident.”
Lupo said officers were called to the Park 83 Apartments on Calibre Creek Parkway at around 8:30 p.m. April 2, where they found the unresponsive child who had already been pulled out of the water by family members.
First responders quickly began life-saving measures and transported the boy to a local hospital, but he did not survive, Lupo said.
Investigators believe the child was among several other families having a social gathering at the communal clubhouse adjacent to the pool area. But when the child had not been seen for some time, family members went to look for him and found him inside the pool.
“This incident remains under investigation, but at this time it appears to be a heartbreaking accident,” Lupo said. “… The Roswell Police Department wants to remind our community that drownings can occur in mere seconds and stress the importance of following best practices in drowning prevention.”
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, drowning is a leading cause of unintentional death among children aged 1-14 in the United States.
For further safety information, visit the National Drowning Prevention Alliance at NDPA.org.