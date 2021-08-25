10 qualify for Roswell City Council races

ROSWELL, Ga. — The race for Roswell City Council and Mayor is heating up, as three incumbents and seven other candidates qualified Aug. 20 to appear on the ballot in November.

First-term Mayor Lori Henry will face Kurt Wilson and Jason Yowell. Meanwhile, Peter Vanstrom will challenge incumbent Marie Willsey for Post 4 and Lee Hills will challenge incumbent Matt Judy for Post 6. Willsey and Judy are both running for a second term on the City Council.

In Post 5, Michael Dal Cerro, Yolanda Freeman and Will Morthland are all vying for a seat after Councilman Matt Tyser announced that same day, he is not seeking re-election. Tyser intends to run for the Georgia House of Representatives in District 48. As a Republican, he is hoping to unseat Democrat Mary Robichaux.

Henry made history in 2018 after becoming the city’s first female mayor. She defeated opponent Lee Jenkins in a runoff election with 55 percent of the vote and replaced Jere Wood, who had been Roswell’s mayor since 1997.

Henry, a small business owner, began her tenure as a Design Review Board and Community Development Advisory Committee member. She was then elected to the Roswell City Council, where she served from 2001 to 2009 as well as briefly in 2017.

When she took over as mayor in January 2018, Henry pledged a new era of government transparency, responsible development and redevelopment, diversity and equity. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has also overseen the city’s pandemic response, management and recovery.

However, over recent months, Henry has received stiff criticism, particularly in the case of a $2.5 million settlement the city had to pay in February because of delays in the Oxbo Road realignment project. So far, a probe into the delays has cost the city $71,507.32. Henry has yet to deliver public updates on its findings to this date.

Probe into Oxbo realignment project rings up $71,000 tab Roswell’s Oxbo Road project is over a year past its initial completion deadline. To date, the city has spent $71,507.32 to find out why.

Yowell, a contractor/developer, has been at odds with the city for years on a variety of issues including the Oxbo Road realignment project. Now, he’s running for mayor to try to set those issues straight.

Wilson previously ran for mayor in 2017 but later dropped out, saying then that his head was in the race, but his heart wasn’t. This time around, he is campaigning on improving infrastructure, public safety and traffic congestion in the city.

According to their notices of candidacy, all the candidates for City Council are long-time city residents, except for Freeman who lives in Alpharetta. She lists her occupancy as a community volunteer for Future Leaders. Hills did not list his occupancy.

Vanstrom is a dentist who has served on the Roswell Planning Commission and as a stakeholder member of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan Committee.

Dal Cerro, a managing partner of the Dal Cerro Group, has 17 years of experience in real estate. He is chairman of the Roswell Historic Gateway Citizens Advisory Committee.

While many of the candidates have launched their campaigns, others have yet to formally announce their views on local issues.