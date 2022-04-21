Alpharetta and Roswell Primaries

Note: An (I) next to a candidate’s name indicates that they are an incumbent.
Local elections
The Fulton County Board of Education is having its general election for Districts 2 and 5 on the same ballot as the May 24 primary. To see your Board of Education district, the county has posted a district map on its website. This election is nonpartisan, and the candidates are:
Fulton County Board of Education District 2 (General election, nonpartisan)
Candidates: Lillie Pozatek, Brittany Griffin
Fulton County Board of Education District 7 (General election, nonpartisan)
Candidates: Michelle Morancie, Phil Chen, Linda Arnold
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is also holding its primary for District 1 and the commission chair.
Fulton County Board of Commissioners District 1
Democrat candidates: Maggie Goldman, Ricky Blalock
Republican candidates: Matthew Tyser, Bridget Thorne
Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair
Democratic candidates: Rob Pitts (I), Sonya Russell, Jewel Johnson
There are no Republicans running for this seat.
State elections
The cities of Alpharetta and Roswell fall into the following state House and Senate districts:
State House District 47
Republican candidate: Jan Jones (I)
Jan Jones is running unopposed for this seat.
State House District 48
Democrat candidate: Mary Robichaux (I)
Republican candidate: Scott Hilton
There are no primary challenges in this race.
State House District 49
Democrat candidate: Peggy Gillen
Republican candidate: Chuck Martin (I), Michael Gordon
State House District 51
Democrat candidates: Erendira Brumley, Esther Panitch
Republican candidate: Peter Korman
State Senate District 21
Republican candidate: Brandon Beach (I)
Brandon Beach is running unopposed for this seat.
State Senate District 56
Democrat candidate: Patrick Thompson
Republican candidate: John Albers (I)
There are no primary challenges in this race.