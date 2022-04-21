 Skip to main content
Alpharetta and Roswell Primaries

Note: An (I) next to a candidate’s name indicates that they are an incumbent.

Local elections

The Fulton County Board of Education is having its general election for Districts 2 and 5 on the same ballot as the May 24 primary. To see your Board of Education district, the county has posted a district map on its website. This election is nonpartisan, and the candidates are:

Fulton County Board of Education District 2 (General election, nonpartisan)

Candidates: Lillie Pozatek, Brittany Griffin

Fulton County Board of Education District 7 (General election, nonpartisan)

Candidates: Michelle Morancie, Phil Chen, Linda Arnold

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is also holding its primary for District 1 and the commission chair.

Fulton County Board of Commissioners District 1

Democrat candidates: Maggie Goldman, Ricky Blalock

Republican candidates: Matthew Tyser, Bridget Thorne

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair

Democratic candidates: Rob Pitts (I), Sonya Russell, Jewel Johnson

There are no Republicans running for this seat.

State elections

The cities of Alpharetta and Roswell fall into the following state House and Senate districts:

State House District 47

Republican candidate: Jan Jones (I)

Jan Jones is running unopposed for this seat.

State House District 48

Democrat candidate: Mary Robichaux (I)

Republican candidate: Scott Hilton

There are no primary challenges in this race.

State House District 49

Democrat candidate: Peggy Gillen

Republican candidate: Chuck Martin (I), Michael Gordon

State House District 51

Democrat candidates: Erendira Brumley, Esther Panitch

Republican candidate: Peter Korman

State Senate District 21

Republican candidate: Brandon Beach (I)

Brandon Beach is running unopposed for this seat.

State Senate District 56

Democrat candidate: Patrick Thompson

Republican candidate: John Albers (I)

There are no primary challenges in this race.