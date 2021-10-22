Abu Jalloh: Post 2

Jalloh chose to present his information in a statement:
I humbly present myself with hope and excitement, as a candidate for the position of counselor for this great city of Alpharetta. As most of you may know, this is my second attempt at seeking your votes for the municipal elections. Even though my first ask did not come to fruition, my love for Alpharetta and Alpharettans has kept me motivated to ask again for you to give me the opportunity to serve you.
I have been working in the biomedical industry for over a decade and have learned enough in my pursuit of the American Dream to prepare me for selfless public service. I started as an immigrant kid from Guinea/ Sierra Leone West Africa to the nearby state of Florida, where I pursued my university education alongside minimum wages.
I moved to this great city in 2010 and at this stage I am a solid proof, just as the case with many of you, the American Dream is attainable.
If you give the opportunity to serve this great city, I will fully dedicate myself to ensuring Alpharetta's place as a well-managed city that is worth emulating in the Atlanta metro area and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.