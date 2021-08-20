Matt Helmerich, Johns Creek’s third head football coach, will lead the Gladiators for his fifth season in 2021.
Helmerich cut his teeth with national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, spending six seasons as defensive coordinator. With Aquinas, Helmerich won four Florida state championships.
He took his first head coach job with Fort Pierce Central in 2016 before joining the Gladiators in 2017.
After a 3-7 start to his stint, Helmerich has led the Gladiators to three playoffs appearances and two region titles in four seasons, the most in either category by a Johns Creek coach.
Helmerich is 26-16 with the program.
