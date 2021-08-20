Mike Malone will lead the Cougars for his third season in 2021, his first stint as a head coach. He took over the program after serving as its special teams coordinator, running backs coach and assistant coach in 2018.
Malone previously coached at Gainesville and Central Gwinnett before joining the Cougars.
Malone has been primed for his new position by notable coaches. He served under legendary Gainesville coach Bruce Miller and Central Gwinnett’s Todd Wofford, and has been mentored by Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins.
The Cougars are 5-14 under Malone.
