Tommy Watson will lead the Longhorns for his second season in 2021.
Watson is a graduate of Mississippi State, where he was named a preseason All-SEC selection is his senior year. He later signed a free agency contract with the Tennessee Titans.
Watson’s coaching career began at his alma mater, Upson-Lee, where he served as an offensive line and defensive line coach before taking over as offensive coordinator.
In 2008, Watson was named the head coach at Upson-Lee. In six seasons, he compiled a 23-38 record.
From 2015-19, Watson served as the special teams coordinator and as a position coach at South Georgia powerhouse Lowndes. During his tenure, Lowndes compiled a 51-14 record and reached the 2019 Class 7A state finals.
Watson took over at Lambert last year and led the Longhorns out of a slump of three losing seasons. The Longhorns went 5-5 in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.