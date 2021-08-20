Michael Nash will lead Dunwoody for his seventh season as head coach this year.
Nash joined Shiloh High School’s coaching staff in 1995 and remained with the team for six years. After a long stint away from coaching, Nash returned to coaching at North Gwinnett before moving to Shiloh, his alma mater.
In 2015, he took over the Dunwoody program, his first head coaching job. The Wildcats have compiled a 14-44 record under Nash.
