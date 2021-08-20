About the coach

Head coach: Shawn O’Sullivan
Shawn O’Sullivan will return to lead the Knights in 2021, his second season at the helm.
O’Sullivan’s coaching career began at the collegiate level, including a stint at Southeastern Louisiana University. In 2015, he served as the linebackers coach for Westminster, which won a state championship that year. He took a job as defensive coordinator for Mt. Vernon in 2016 ahead of a 1-year stint coaching at his alma mater, Pope.
O’Sullivan became a familiar face in North Fulton County in 2018 when he was tapped to lead the North Atlanta program, Centennial’s former region rival. In two years, O’Sullivan led North Atlanta to a 12-9 record, including a 7-4 mark in 2019 and the Warriors’ first trip to the playoffs in over 20 years.
O’Sullivan took over the Centennial program last year, in which the Knights went 0-8 for their second straight winless season.
