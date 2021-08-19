About the Coach: South Forsyth's Troy Morris

South Forsyth will be under new but familiar leadership in 2021. Troy Morris, a longtime assistant for the War Eagles, was named its sixth head coach earlier this year.
Morris’ head coaching career began in 2007 at Social Circle, where he led the program for three seasons. Under his direction, Social Circle went 12-20 and earned three playoff appearances.
He joined South in 2010 and has held several coaching positions, including the quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, all under former head coach Jeff Arnette.
Arnette announced his retirement after the 2020 season, having led the program for 11 years alongside Morris. South went 68-50 with two region titles and seven playoff appearances under their direction.
