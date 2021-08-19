Chris Prewett will lead Roswell as head coach for his second season in 2021. He is the program’s 13th head coach.
Prewett took over the program in 2020 after a serving as the Hornets’ defensive coordinator beginning in 2017 under former head coach Matt Kemper.
Prewett previously served as defensive coordinator under Kemper, now the head coach at Etowah, at Johns Creek after a stint on Kemper’s coaching staff at Pope.
With Prewett as defensive coordinator, the Hornets earned three playoff berths and won 20 games in three seasons, including the 2019 season in which his defense allowed just 131 points in 11 games. Roswell captured the Region 4-7A title in 2018 and 2019.
Prewett continued Roswell’s recent success last season, leading the team to an 8-3 overall record and a trip to the second round of the state playoffs.
Prewett is a graduate of Houston County High School and played football at LaGrange College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.