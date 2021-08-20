About the Coach: Pinecrest's Shaun Coury

Shaun Coury will lead Pinecrest Academy for his second season in 2021 in his second stint coaching at the school.
Coury served on Pinecrest’s coaching staff from 2007 to 2011, in which the Paladins won two Georgia Independent School Association region titles and made three straight playoff appearances before joining the GHSA in 2010.
Coury remained at Pinecrest until 2016 before leading GISA program Holy Spirit Prep for two seasons, compiling a 4-16 overall record. He also served as an assistant coach at Cherokee High School in 2019.
Coury rejoined Pinecrest ahead of the tumultuous 2020 season and led the team to its first state title. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pinecrest left the GHSA to compete in the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools 8-man football league. In Coury’s first season, the Paladins went 9-2 and captured their first state championship in Division II of the GAAPS 8-man league.
