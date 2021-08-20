About the Coach: Northview's Scott Schwarzer

The 2021 season will mark the debut of a new era at Northview as Scott Schwarzer takes over as the football program’s fifth head coach.
Schwarzer most recently served as head coach at Chamblee, where last year he led the team to its first winning season since 2013.
Schwarzer, a Johns Creek native, took over the Chamblee program in 2019, leading the team to a 1-8 record that year, the program’s sixth straight season with two or fewer wins. However, the team righted the ship in the tumultuous 2020 season, going 5-1 overall with a limited schedule.
He also led the Windsor Forest program for two years, 2013-14, but the team failed to win a game (0-20) during his tenure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.