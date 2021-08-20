About the Coach: Mount Pisgah's Ryan Livezey

After an eight-year stint under coach Mike Forester, Mount Pisgah will be under new direction in 2021. Mount Pisgah athletic director Ryan Livezey has been tapped to lead the Patriots in 2021, bringing extensive coaching experience and in-depth knowledge of the program to his new role.
Forester will remain on the football coaching staff as the defensive coordinator.
Livezey has spent over 25 years coaching in Georgia following his playing days at Furman University, where he was a three-time All-Conference player.
After serving on the coaching staffs at Winder-Barrow and Marist, Livezey became the first head coach for Holy Innocents’ in 2006. In his 11-year stint as head coach, Livezey led Holy Innocents’ to a 67-56 overall record with a region championship with eight playoff appearances.
Livezey joined the Patriots program following the 2016 season and has served as offensive coordinator and athletic director since joining the school.
