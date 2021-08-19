About the Coach: Milton's Adam Clack

Adam Clack, Milton’s winningest coach by win percentage, will return to lead the Eagles for his sixth year in 2021.
Prior his time at Milton, Clack was instrumental in getting the West Forsyth program running in 2007. The Wolverines posted three straight winning seasons, and in 2011, Clack was named offensive coordinator.
Under Clack, the Wolverines offense continued their streak of winning seasons, including the 2012 region championship.
In 2014 Clack was promoted in the West program to head coach. He spent three years at the helm, guiding the Wolverines to two playoff appearances and a 20-12 record.
Following the 2016 season, Clack joined Milton and has led the team’s rise in recent years.
The Eagles posted one of their winningest seasons in program history (9-3) and reached the second round of the state playoffs in his first year.
His second season at the helm, 2018, proved to be the best in school history. The program won its third region title in program history and compiled an historic 13-2 run to capture the Class 7A state championship, the team’s first state title in its first season advancing beyond the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
The team has continued much of that success since under Clack. Over the last two seasons, Milton is 19-5 and has won two more region championships and won three playoff games.
