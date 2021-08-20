About the Coach: Forsyth Central's David Rooney

A new but familiar face will lead Forsyth Central for the 2021 season. David Rooney was named the Bulldogs’ 22nd head coach earlier this year.
Rooney joined Forsyth Central in the 2018 season as the program’s defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach and has served in those roles for the past three seasons.
Prior to joining Central, Rooney had an 11-year stint with West Forsyth as the team’s defensive coordinator after serving on two coaching staffs at Florida high schools.
Rooney played collegiately at Boston College and graduated in 1989.
