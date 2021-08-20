About the Coach: Fellowship Christian's Tim McFarlin

Fellowship Christian is under new leadership for 2021 with local coaching titan Tim McFarlin taking over the program. McFarlin replaces Al Morell, who retired after the 2020 season after leading the Paladins to a 66-26 record with three region titles and a state runner-up finish in eight seasons.
McFarlin brings over four decades of coaching experience at North Fulton schools to Fellowship.
McFarlin, a Milton graduate, began his coaching tenure at Roswell, where he spent over 30 years with the Hornets.
In 1998, he took over as Roswell head coach, leading the program to an 82-34-1 mark with two region titles, a 2006 state championship and 10 winning seasons.
After stepping away from Roswell and coaching for several seasons, McFarlin helped get the King’s Ridge football program off the ground. In 2011, he took over at another neighboring school, Blessed Trinity, where he continued his winning ways.
From 2011-20, McFarlin led BT to seven region championships, three state titles and a 112-20-1 overall mark.
McFarlin’s winning percentage is 78 over his 20-year head coaching career with 194 total wins.
