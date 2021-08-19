About the Coach: Cambridge's Craig Bennett

Craig Bennett continues his tenure as the only head coach of Cambridge entering the 2021 season. This year will mark his 10th season at the helm of the program.
Prior to Cambridge, Bennett coached at Milton, the Darlington School and Pope.
Bennett has led the Bears to a 41-52 mark in nine years that includes three winning seasons and two trips to the state playoffs.
